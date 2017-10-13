The Szechuan Anomoly

Just a standard disclaimer…I don’t actually watch Rick and Morty. It’s not because I don’t think I’d enjoy it, in fact I’ve heard a lot of good things. I just don’t have that much time for TV these days.

HOWEVER.

I am starting to get turned off by the show without having seen an episode. Why you ask? The pretentiousness of it’s hard-core fan base is starting to annoy me. It’s like, ok bro, you watch a cartoon, that doesn’t make you an enlightened thinker.

“You just don’t get it because you’re not smart enough…”

Alright dude, whatever you say.

Nothing is a better example of this than this whole “szechuan sauce” epidemic.

But this article sums it up a lot better than I can, courtesy of Ben Kuchera over at Polygon.com.

https://www.polygon.com/2017/10/9/16447460/rick-and-morty-szechuan-sauce-mcdonalds-fans-anger

I love a good serving of irony. I’ll still probably give the show a chance at some point tho.

– Eddie