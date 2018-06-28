The Struts’ Next Album Is “Completely Done And Dusted” And Each Song Is “An Absolute Showstopper,” Says Frontman

ABC/Randy Holmes

The Struts lead singer Luke Spiller has shared a new update on the progress of the English band’s next album. Speaking to NME, Spiller says the record is “completely done and dusted.”

“It’s in that difficult process where it’s all been done, but it’s just the mixing, which is really annoying, a lot of back and forth,” he explains, adding that the band is aiming for a September release.

The new album — the follow-up The Struts’ debut effort Everybody Wants, which received a U.S. release in 2016 — features the single “Body Talks,” which arrived earlier this month. Spiller says that the album has a total of 14 tracks, and each one is “an absolute showstopper.”

“I just know that it’s all superb,” he says. “I can’t wait to get it out there.”

Lyrically, Spiller says that the album includes “a lot of social commentary.”

“There’s a couple of things that are more personal to me, whether it’s dealing with the acceptance or not being accepted from small towns and small-minded people,” he explains. “Other parts of the album are songs which are very much continuations from the first, and intentionally doing so.”

While you wait for the next Struts record, you can catch them on tour opening for Foo Fighters starting July 6 in Columbia, Maryland. In fact, Dave Grohl recently said that Spiller and company are “the best opening band” the Foos have ever had.

And that love is mutual: while The Struts have opened for bands including The Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses and The Killers, Spiller says they’ve formed a “real relationship” with the Foos.

“Dave and the whole entire band have been so supportive with us,” Spiller says.

