Foo Fighters seemingly got a sign of approval from the universe during their show at the Pinkpop festival in the Netherlands Saturday. Just as Taylor Hawkins finished the drum solo during the band’s performance of “Monkey Wrench,” what appeared to be a meteorite flew across the sky.

The Foos tweeted a video of the cosmic coincidence, along with lyrics from the band’s recent single, “The Sky Is a Neighborhood”: “A star burned out. The sky IS a neighborhood.”

The International Meteor Organization received more than 90 reports of the fireball from countries including the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany and France.

To make the meteorite sighting even more fitting, the name “Foo Fighters” comes from a term Allied pilots would use for UFOs or other mysterious aerial phenomena during World War II. Perhaps it wasn’t a coincidence, after all.

