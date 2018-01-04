Thanks Government!

Warning! If you want to help your fellow humans, check with the government to see if it’s ok…

Have you seen this story out of Elgin? It’s making national news, even getting linked on Drudge. Just doesn’t seem right, does it? Shouldn’t we be able to do what we can to help those in need?

Here’s the story from NBC5;

A suburban Chicago resident who was offering up “slumber parties” in his basement for homeless people in his neighborhood during dangerously cold weather says city officials have given him an ultimatum.

Stop the “slumber parties” or the house will be condemned.

Greg Schiller, of Elgin, said he began letting a group of homeless people sleep in his unfinished basement last month during brutally cold nights, offering them food, warm beverages and a cot to sleep on while watching movies.

Schiller believed city code allowed for slumber parties, but officials said there are “sleeping regulations” for basements and Schiller’s basement doesn’t meet those requirements.

“While we appreciate those who volunteer to provide additional resources in the community, Mr. Schiller’s house does not comply with codes and regulations that guard against potential dangers such as carbon monoxide poisoning, inadequate light and ventilation, and insufficient exits in the event of a fire,” city spokesperson Molly Center said in a statement.

Should a waiver be granted? Should the government condemn his house? Let me know your thoughts. I’m not a fan of the actions taken by local authorities, however, it appears laws need to be changed in order for this not to be a problem in the future.