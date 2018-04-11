Thank You for Your Service

With additional armed conflict seemingly imminent, let’s take a minute and thank those serving our country. There will be disagreements about the politics, but our support for those fighting is unwavering.

We also support those that offer support. Gene Simmons is a polarizing figure, but maybe the lesson here is to look past your personal opinions and think about being a soldier. This kind of entertainment can provide a distraction from the tenacious, sometimes monotonous, life of someone enlisted.

If you served or are serving, thank you. We appreciate your commitment to our country.