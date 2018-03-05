THANK YOU for another great year for St Baldrick’s!

Once again this year the 95 WIIL ROCK team was the top money earner at the St Baldrick’s event at The Brat Stop. It’s not a contest… but we are still damn proud of our generous listeners! I even won a medal…. I’m never going to take it off! – Tom

It’s not too late to make a donation. Click the link: https://www.stbaldricks.org/participants/mypage/937812/2018

Thanks to everyone who kicked in for the cause:

$2,500 – $4,999

Mills Pallet

$1,000 – $2,499

Century kitchens & bath

Pete Waidzunas

$500 – $999

Marc Grude

$250 – $499

Madison Bonamarte

Mr. Tom Kief

Skimbleshanks The Railway Cat

Glenn Madrigrano Jr.

Jesse Oaks

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit In Memory Of Michael & Darren Romanski

$100 – $249

Evil Smiley Running

Susan & Dale Downing

Steve Ksycki

Annamaria Kolar

Anonymous

Christine Bromir

Emily Kohlman

Fish Plumbing

Ilana Rudnik

Jeff Bastow

Live Well Counseling & Health Coaching

Modern Day Romeos

philip lojkovic

Stacy Metzger

Universal Construction Services

Vindictive Vinyl

Zach Strimel

$1 – $99

Emily MF-ing Jacobs PhD

Erica Berzin

Daniel Styczynski

Anne Spencer

Dave and lisa Evans

Deidre Crane

Geri Leland

Jamie Keefer

Jay & Stacy Chrisler

Jeff and Irina Gibour

jenny hughes

Jim Leibach

Joe and Kenye

joseph polenzani

Karl Wertzler

Kiefs reef

Lisa Looney

Lynn McCabe

Lynne & Doug Anthony

Lysa for Eddie’s Rap

Michelle Watson

Mike Kief

Nelson Transportation

Ruffolo’s International Foods In Honor Of Catherine Ruffolo

Shelby Romero

Steve & Tracy McCaffrey

Tiina Murro

Al Bitterman

April Fryza In Memory Of Christy Fryza

Brenda Fritz

Brian Baker Jr.

Cliff Booth

Dawn Mayland

Doug Kurzynski

Frank and Jodi Gonderman

Gina Carney

Joe Urbauer

Kaleb & Angie Brown

Kate Wilford

Larry Wood

Lisa Field

Mark J Kokot

Melissa Cottontail

Mike Roegner

Nikki Hallwas

Randy Lapp

Rob Moskal

Robert Allan Kutzler

Ronald Kurdas

Shelley Rupke

Sofa-king Great III

Stacy Schwager

Trent + Hyla Callo

Troy Holm

Valerie Koch

Eric Kummer

Jen Marr

Mike Borst

Niki Corbett

Kristina Freund

Anonymous

Katrina Morrison In Memory Of Steve Phillips

Mr. Mike Frye

AMANDA PAPLHAM