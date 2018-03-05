THANK YOU for another great year for St Baldrick’s!

Once again this year the 95 WIIL ROCK team was the top money earner at the St Baldrick’s event at The Brat Stop. It’s not a contest… but we are still damn proud of our generous listeners! I even won a medal…. I’m never going to take it off! – Tom
It’s not too late to make a donation. Click the link: https://www.stbaldricks.org/participants/mypage/937812/2018
Thanks to everyone who kicked in for the cause:
$2,500 – $4,999
Mills Pallet
$1,000 – $2,499
Century kitchens & bath
Pete Waidzunas
$500 – $999
Marc Grude
$250 – $499
Madison Bonamarte
Mr. Tom Kief
Skimbleshanks The Railway Cat
Glenn Madrigrano Jr.
Jesse Oaks
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit In Memory Of Michael & Darren Romanski
$100 – $249
Evil Smiley Running
Susan & Dale Downing
Steve Ksycki
Annamaria Kolar
Anonymous
Christine Bromir
Emily Kohlman
Fish Plumbing
Ilana Rudnik
Jeff Bastow
Live Well Counseling & Health Coaching
Modern Day Romeos
philip lojkovic
Stacy Metzger
Universal Construction Services
Vindictive Vinyl
Zach Strimel
$1 – $99
Emily MF-ing Jacobs PhD
Erica Berzin
Daniel Styczynski
Anne Spencer
Dave and lisa Evans
Deidre Crane
Geri Leland
Jamie Keefer
Jay & Stacy Chrisler
Jeff and Irina Gibour
jenny hughes
Jim Leibach
Joe and Kenye
joseph polenzani
Karl Wertzler
Kiefs reef
Lisa Looney
Lynn McCabe
Lynne & Doug Anthony
Lysa for Eddie’s Rap
Michelle Watson
Mike Kief
Nelson Transportation
Ruffolo’s International Foods In Honor Of Catherine Ruffolo
Shelby Romero
Steve & Tracy McCaffrey
Tiina Murro
Al Bitterman
April Fryza In Memory Of Christy Fryza
Brenda Fritz
Brian Baker Jr.
Cliff Booth
Dawn Mayland
Doug Kurzynski
Frank and Jodi Gonderman
Gina Carney
Joe Urbauer
Kaleb & Angie Brown
Kate Wilford
Larry Wood
Lisa Field
Mark J Kokot
Melissa Cottontail
Mike Roegner
Nikki Hallwas
Randy Lapp
Rob Moskal
Robert Allan Kutzler
Ronald Kurdas
Shelley Rupke
Sofa-king Great III
Stacy Schwager
Trent + Hyla Callo
Troy Holm
Valerie Koch
Eric Kummer
Jen Marr
Mike Borst
Niki Corbett
Kristina Freund
Anonymous
Katrina Morrison In Memory Of Steve Phillips
Mr. Mike Frye
AMANDA PAPLHAM