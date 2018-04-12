Tech Throwback

This video got me thinking about the electronics I had growing up. The Speak and Spell is the first piece of toy technology I remember playing with as a kid. We also had the math counterpart, Speak and Math. I wish the Google Assistant could port over the voice from those devices! If you want to hear the voice for the first time or walk down memory lane, there is Speak and Spell emulator!

When this Casio came out, I was too old to enjoy it. I did, however, have a wristwatch with an IR blaster in high school. When the TV’s got rolled out, we had a hoot!

