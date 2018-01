This morning we got a “super blue blood moon”… so what is that???

Well…. The second full moon in a calendar month is a blue moon. This one also happens to be an especially close and bright moon, or supermoon. Add a total eclipse, known as a blood moon for its red tint, and it’s a lunar showstopper. NASA is calling it a lunar trifecta: the first super blue blood moon since 1982. That combination won’t happen again until 2037.

This is what we saw. #SuperBlueBloodLETDOWN What did you see?