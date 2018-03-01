Stone Temple Pilots Documentary In The Works With Showtime

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Showtime is working on a documentary about Stone Temple Pilots and the late Scott Weiland, according to network executive Kent Sevener.

“Not a lot has been done about the band,” Sevener tells BroadcastingCable.com. He adds that the doc will tell a “compelling story.”

Stone Temple Pilots formed in 1989, and broke through in 1992 with their debut album, Core. The band released four more albums before breaking up in 2002. They reformed in 2008 and released one album before Weiland was fired from the band in 2013. Two years later, Weiland, who struggled with substance abuse throughout his life, died of an accidental overdose.

Following Weiland’s 2013 dismissal, Stone Temple Pilots recruited Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington to sing lead vocals. Bennington, who passed away last July, left STP in November 2015, one month before Weiland’s death.

Stone Temple Pilots will release their first album with new lead singer Jeff Gutt on March 16.

