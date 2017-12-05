Stone Temple Pilots Announce First Tour With New Lead Singer, Jeff Gutt

Credit: Michelle Shiers

Stone Temple Pilots have announced the details of their first headlining tour with new lead singer Jeff Gutt. The outing begins March 2 in Santa Clarita, California, and wraps up March 17 in Billings, Montana. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 8 via StoneTemplePilots.com.

“We are thrilled to see all of you and share in the music that belongs to all of us,” says guitarist Dean DeLeo of the tour.

In addition to the headlining dates, Stone Temple Pilots will play a number of festivals next spring, including Welcome to Rockville, Fort Rock, and Rock on the Range.

STP introduced Gutt during a private show in Los Angeles in November. The next day, they released a new song called “Meadow,” and they plan to release a new album in 2018.

Gutt is the third singer to front Stone Temple Pilots, following the late Scott Weiland and Chester Bennington. This past Sunday marked the two-year anniversary of Weiland’s death. Bennington of course died July 20.

Here are Stone Temple Pilots’ 2018 tour dates:

3/2 — Santa Clarita, CA, The Canyon

3/4 — San Diego, CA, Observatory

3/8 — Pasadena, CA, The Rose

3/9 — Las Vegas, NV, House of Blues

3/10 — Phoenix, AZ, Marquee

3/12 — San Francisco, CA, Fillmore

3/13 — Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades

3/15 — Portland, OR, Roseland

3/16 — Boise, ID, Knitting Factory

3/17 — Billings, MT, Pub Station Ballroom

4/28 — Jacksonville, FL, Welcome to Rockville

4/29 — Fort Lauderdale, FL, Fort Rock Festival

5/20 — Columbus, OH, Rock on the Range

