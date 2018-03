St Baldrick’s auction! Win a guitar autographed by STONE SOUR with custom paint job by STINO!! All the money goes to St. Baldrick’s to help fight childhood cancer. To bid email your bid to Tom at Tom@95wiilrock.com

WINNER – $700 Marc G. The auction is CLOSED!!!

If you would like to make a donation click this link: https://www.stbaldricks.org/participants/mypage/937812/2018