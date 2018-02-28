Stone Sour Announces Spring Headlining Tour Dates

Roadrunner Records

Stone Sour will be back on the road this spring for a U.S. headlining tour.

The trek kicks off May 1 in Atlanta, and will conclude May 16 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets go on sale starting this Friday, March 2 via StoneSour.com.

The headlining shows fall in the middle of Stone Sour’s spring festival run, which includes performances at Welcome to Rockville, Carolina Rebellion and Rock on the Range, among others.

Corey Taylor and company will be touring in support of their new album Hydrograd, featuring the singles “Song #3” and “Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I).”

In other Stone Sour related news, Taylor recently teamed up with Supernatural actor Jensen Ackles for a live cover of “Wanted Dead or Alive.” The two performed the Bon Jovi classic together at a Supernatural fan convention in Las Vegas last weekend. You can watch fan-shot footage of the collab now on YouTube.

Here are Stone Sour’s headlining tour dates:

5/1 — Atlanta, GA, Buckhead Theatre

5/2 — Nashville, TN, War Memorial Auditorium

5/6 — Stroudsburg, PA, Sherman Theater

5/8 — Chattanooga, TN, The Signal

5/9 — Mobile, AL, Soul Kitchen

5/11 — Little Rock, AR, The Metroplex

5/12 — Oklahoma City, OK, Diamond Ballroom

5/15 — Madison, WI, Orpheum Theater

5/16 — Fort Wayne, IN, The Clyde Theatre

