Starset Schedules New Batch Of “Demonstrations” For 2018

Starset has announced a North American tour for 2018. The shows — or, as the spacesuit-clad rockers call them, “demonstrations” — kick off January 28 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and wrap up March 16 in Columbus, Ohio. Visit StarsetOnline.com for ticket info.

Starset will be touring in support of their album Vessels, which was released earlier this year. In addition to his music, frontman Dustin Bates also published a graphic novel in partnership with Marvel titled The Prox Transmissions.

Here are Starset’s 2018 tour dates:

1/28 — Charlotte, NC, The Underground

1/30 — Worcester, MA, Palladium

1/31 — New York, NY, Highline Ballroom

2/2 — Reading, PA, Reverb

2/3 — Cleveland, OH, House of Blues

2/5 — Norfolk, VA, The NorVa

2/6 — Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE

2/7 — Toronto, ON, Opera House

2/9 — Detroit, MI, St. Andrew’s Hall

2/10 — Ft Wayne, IN, Pieres

2/11 — Cincinnati, OH, Bogart’s

2/12 — Grand Rapids, MI, The Intersection

2/13 — Chicago, IL, Concord Music Hall

2/15 — Milwaukee, WI, The Rave

2/16 — Rockford, IL, The Apollo Theatre

2/17 — Fargo, ND, Sanctuary Events Center

2/18 — Minneapolis, MN, Skyway Theatre

2/20 — Lincoln, NE, Bourbon Theatre

2/21 — Lawrence, KS, Granada Theatre

2/23 — Denver, CO, Summit Music Hall

2/24 — Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex

2/26 — Portland, OR, Hawthorne Theatre

2/27 — Vancouver, BC, Rickshaw Theatre

2/28 — Seattle, WA, El Corazon

3/2 — Sacramento, CA, Ace Of Spades

3/3 — Berkeley, CA, UC Theatre

3/4 — San Diego, CA, SOMA

3/6 — Los Angeles, CA, The Regent

3/7 — Phoenix, AZ, Marquee

3/9 — Oklahoma City, OK, Diamond Ballroom

3/10 — Dallas, TX, Canton Hall

3/11 — Houston, TX, White Oak

3/13 — Atlanta, GA, The Masquerade

3/15 — Nashville, TN, Top Golf Live

3/16 — Columbus, OH, Express Live

