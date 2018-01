I’m sure this goes without saying…but MAJOR SPOILERS ahead. If you haven’t seen “The Last Jedi” yet…TURN BACK NOW!

If you have, or you just don’t care, then go ahead and check this out. Someone took the time to recreate the Throne Room scene from The Last Jedi using legos, and for the most part they nailed it!

What surprised me was that even in lego-form, this scene was still pretty damn powerful LOL.

Would watch an entire Star Wars movie lego-style?