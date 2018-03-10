Spring Ahead Tonight! You lose an hour tonight but you’ll get an additional hour of daylight starting tomorrow and that means we’re inching closer and closer to spring and warmer weather! If ya wanna get all official and stuff…here’s the official word on Daylight Savings Time! Daylight Saving Time 2018 in the WI-IL listening area will begin at 2:00 AM on Sunday, March 11-2018, and will end at 2:00 AM on Sunday, November 4.2018. All times are in Central Time. The clock on the wall if from one of our WIIL ROCK Family Members, Jamie Rawski. Jamie made it for JP for Christmas and it’s hanging in his office! Pretty cool, ey?

Keep On Tickin…um…I mean Keep On Rockin’ WIIL ROCK Rockers!