Spend My Days Working Hard on the Go

That’s A, double S, H, O, L, E…ha ha!

Wrestlemania Weekend has begun! It starts with the Hall of Fame ceremony tonight. Rumor and innuendo says we’ll get a rendition of ‘With My Baby Tonight’!

Here’s the full list of inductees, from Bleacher Report;

Bill Goldberg will headline the event and be inducted by none other than Paul Heyman, the man who manages Goldberg’s last opponent. Here is a look at the full list of inductees: Goldberg to be inducted by Paul Heyman.

The Dudley Boyz to be inducted by Edge and Christian.

Ivory to be inducted by Molly Holly.

Jeff Jarrett will be inducted by Road Dogg.

Mark Henry will be inducted by Big Show.

Hillbilly Jim will be inducted by Jimmy Hart.

Kid Rock will be inducted into the celebrity wing. WWE will also present The Warrior Award to Jarrius “JJ” Robertson. Dana Warrior has been there to give out the award every year, but WWE has not confirmed if she will be in attendance at this year’s ceremony yet.

