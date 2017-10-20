Songs to Ease the Pain for Chicago fans

“Everybody Hurts”…to quote R.E.M.

It was a tough night for a lot of Chicago fans last night…

Luckily there’s ALWAYS the healing power of music to help us get thru it.

I’ve always been a big Stones fan, so this is a go-to of mine. Other good contenders would be “Everybody Hurts” by R.E.M., “Hurt” by Johnny Cash (OR Nine Inch Nails, up to you), or “Let it Be” by the Beatles if you’re feeling more optimistic.

It was still a great season Cubs fans! Just remember, you can’t always get what you want…

Got any favorite songs that help you get thru a hard time? Feel free to post yours below!

-Eddie