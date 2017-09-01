Softball Info

95 WIIL ROCK SOFT-BALLS OUT TOURNAMENT RULES AND PROCEDURES

** NO OUTSIDE FOOD ALLOWED **

IT IS THE MANAGERS RESPONSIBILITY TO ASSURE THIS POLICY IS STRICTLY FOLLOWED

There are no exceptions.

NOTE: The current edition of the ASA Rulebook will be the official rulebook for the program. Local rules

and adaptations will supersede where applicable. Two competing teams or managers may not agree to alter any rules.

FACILITY POLICIES Supervisors and/or umpires assigned by the Sandlots of Salem are responsible for the total operation of the game / event. All pre-game practice will be permitted between diamonds #1 and #2. No team batting practice in the outfield grass or general playing areas (Protect the grass). All players must sign a hold harmless form prior to playing in any games. Any player not signing the hold harmless form is not permitted to play. EQUIPMENT Uniforms Uniforms are optional. Shirts must be worn by all participants whether playing or not. Shoes must be worn by all players and coaches. Metal cleats or cleats with any exposed metal are prohibited. If plastic cleats are worn down and the metal is showing, they will not be allowed. Bats –

Approved Bats and Banned Bats. The league will follow the ASA banned bat list and the ASA

approved bat list. All leagues use ASA and USSSA legal bats, a list of legal equipment can be

found: http://www.teamusa.org/usa-softball/play-asa/certified-asa-equipment.

When a bat does not meet specifications as defined, or if in the umpire’s judgment the bat has been tampered with, the umpire can prohibit the use of the doubtful bat.

TAMPERED BATS WILL NOT BE TOLERERATED. The safety of all players is first and foremost. A tampered bat(s) acts as a weapon that can cause serious harm to a player. If a bat has been tampered with the player and manager will be ejected, the team will forfeit the season, the player and manager are subject to a lifetime ban from the complex, the player and manager are subject to reporting of the event to all supporting organizations, and the player and manager are subject to legal and criminal action as warranted and supported by the law should the tampered bat cause harm or injury to another player.

Balls –

Game balls will be provided by the umpires.

Bases The double-wide safety base will be used at first base. The safe-base should be positioned so that the WHITE portion is where first base would normally be (in fair territory) and the colored (RED OR ORANGE) should be in foul territory. Any batted ball hitting the WHITE portion should be fair and any ball hitting

the RED OR ORANGE part should be foul. On the initial throw to first base from the infield or outfield the batter-runner should attempt to touch the RED OR ORANGE portion of the base. The defensive player MUST always touch the WHITE portion. If contact is made and the batter doesn’t touch the RED OR ORANGE base, the runner will be called out. This rule is in effect only on the initial play at first base which does not include:

Returning to the base after over running (runner may touch the RED OR WHITE part). Running on a base hit to the outfield (runner may touch the RED OR WHITE part). Re-tag to advance on a fly ball.

Jewelry – Casts For safety and injury prevention, all exposed items that are judged to be hazardous or potentially dangerous by the umpire may not be worn during the game.

This includes, but is not limited to, casts, wristwatches, large rings, bracelets, neck chains, or earrings that extend below the ear lobes.

III. PLAYERS AND SUBSTITUTES

Line-Ups and Batting Orders Prior to the start of the game, the manager must give the umpire the official line-up sheet with the names of the starting players by their respective positions. Teams may begin and play a game with only eight (8) players. A team shall not be permitted to start or continue a game with less than eight (8) players. Result – forfeit. If a team starts the game with 8 players, the team must fill the roster with a ninth (9th) player prior to the 9th players scheduled at bat. If at the time the 9th player’s position in the batting order arrives and the 9th player is still not available the result is a forfeit.

The nine (9) players must occupy the first nine spots in the batting order.

If a tenth (10) player arrives late, they must be added immediately to the line-up and bat in the tenth (10) position.

If ten (10) or more able players are present at the starting time, the team may choose to bat their entire roster and rotate players through the 10 field positions at will by inning.

All players on the official line-up sheet must be registered with THAT team. Players from other teams may NOT be added for the purpose of having sufficient players for the game. Extra Player Rule – All Leagues The purpose of this rule is to provide participation and enjoyment for all players in attendance. Managers are encouraged to follow the spirit and intent of the rule. The use of the “Extra Player Rule” is optional and the manager must declare its use at the time they turn in the line-up card. Once declared, it must be used for the entire game. Extra players of any number from ten (10) through the entire team roster may be listed in the team’s starting batting order on the line-up card. The team must have all players present in the dugout area at the start of the game who has been listed in the starting batting order. Once the game begins, no further addition to the starting line-up may be made with the following exceptions: If a team has listed all of their players in the starting line-up, they may at their option add late arriving players to the end of the batting order at any time during the game. The batting order must be maintained at all times. Once a player is listed in the batting order they remain in that spot in the order for the entire game unless substituted for. Teams are allowed to use a courtesy runner for any player one time per inning. The courtesy runner will be designated as the last player put out. Teams are encouraged to use this wisely. If an injury to a player occurs after a courtesy runner has been used in a specific inning the team would have the following options: Leave the injured player in the game. Substitute a player not in the existing line up for the injured player. The injured player must be removed from the line up for the remainder of the game. If no substitute is available, an out will be assessed immediately and the first time that the injured player’s name comes up in the batting order, an out will be assessed. After that, the batting order will be closed and no out will be assessed. The injured player must be removed from the line up for the remainder of the game. If a player, other than a base runner, is injured, ejected from the game, etc., and there is no eligible substitute available, the first time that the player’s name comes up in the batting order, an out will be assessed. After that, the batting order will be closed and no out will be assessed. Any violation of the “Extra Player Rule” will cause forfeiture of the game. Fielding Position There is total free substitution of players in the field on defense. However, there can never be more than ten (10) players on the field at any one time. There must be at least two (2) female players on the field at any time. This rule applies only to those players who are listed in the batting order at the time of the substitution. Any player listed in the batting order, regardless of the number, may play any position in the field at any time. Players not listed in the batting order must follow the substitution procedures outlined below. Substitutions A starter is defined as anyone listed in the original batting order at the start of the game or a late arriving player who has been added to the batting order. If all players available are not listed in the batting order, a starter who is listed in the batting order, may be replaced by a substitute who then assumes the starter’s position in the batting order. The starter may re-enter the game at a later time but must return to the same spot in the batting order. The substitute must come out of the game and cannot re-enter under any circumstances. If a starter has re-entered once, that player may be substituted for again, but cannot re-enter a second time under any circumstances. All substitutions should be reported to the plate umpire to be announced. However, whether announced or unannounced, any play made by or on the substitute player shall be legal. A violation of the re-entry rule will result in the ejection of both the manager and illegal player. THE GAME Start of the Game The umpire shall have final authority in determining the amount of pre-game practice to be permitted. Teams shall be prepared to start games at the designated time. There is a 5-minute grace period for the start of a game, however, a minimum number of 8 players must be on the field or bench once the 5-minute period expires. If a forfeit is called due to a lack of players, teams are welcome to play a game without umpires. Any forfeited games will NOT be umpired. Games may begin as early as 8 a.m. and will be assigned to your team by Ed Hammer. You will know ahead of time what times you will play on Saturday. Sunday game times will be posted at the venue and emailed to managers at the conclusion of play on Saturday night. Length of Game All league games will be seven (7) innings, a fifty-five (55) minute time limit or completed based on the 18 run rule. No new innings shall be started after the time limit expires unless the game is tied. (See #2 below) The time limit begins at the scheduled start time. If a team is not ready to play at the official start time the 55 minute time limit will begin. The umpire’s watch shall be the “official time”. If a team utilizes the grace period, the time limit will still begin at exactly the original start time. If a team is not ready to play at the official start time the 55 minute time limit will begin. All games using the grace period will have a 55 minute time limit beginning at the original game start time. If a team is scheduled to play and the first game runs five or more minutes past your designated start time, the grace period will not be available for use. Example: Your team is scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. start and the 6:00 games ends at 7:05, the grace period is not available. Clarification – A new inning begins immediately after the third out of the previous inning has been made provided there is time remaining. If the home team is batting and leading in score when the time limit expires, the game is over immediately. If the visiting team is batting when the time limit expires, they must finish the half inning. If the visitors are then leading, the home team must bat. Tie Games

Extra innings (beyond seven) will be played if the game is tied and the 55-minute time limit has not expired.

Upon reaching the 50-minute time limit, regardless of the inning, and the game is tied, a maximum of one (1) additional complete inning will be played to try to break the tie.

If at the end of this additional inning the score is still tied, or if an official game is called due to inclement weather or darkness with the score tied, the game will be recorded as an official tie game. Each team shall be awarded a ½ victory and a ½ defeat. If this occurs on Sunday, the game must be played to a conclusion to determine who moves on in the brackets.

General:

If the leading team is ahead by 20 runs after 3 innings, 18 runs after 4 innings, 15 runs after 5 or 6 innings and 1 run after 7 innings or at the end of the 55 minute time limit, the game will end and the score will stand regardless of the number of innings that have been completed and regardless of which team is at bat.

A game called by the umpire will be regulation if the losing team has completed a minimum of three innings at bat. Games tied at four or more innings will also be regulation. If the time limit expires before four innings have been completed, the game will be considered complete.

Cancellations – Postponements – Inclement weather

If there is any doubt as to whether or not the diamond is in playable condition, it is the manager’s responsibility to use the following procedure:

The Sandlots of Salem will cancel games if necessary. Team managers only are requested check the website sandlotsofsalem.com for updates to find out if games are canceled.

If the games have not been called, teams must appear at their game location and the

umpires and/or supervisor will make the final decision.

Official Scorebook – There is no official scorebook as such. Each team is encouraged to provide its own book

and scorer. The umpire is the official scorer and scores should be periodically checked with the umpire.

Team Bench

The team bench is restricted to players, manager, one scorekeeper, and one batboy who is at least 10 years of age and conducts himself in a responsible manner.

The dugout area will not be used as a child care area and will be enforced by the umpire.

GENERAL PLAYING RULES

Pitching

After assuming the pitching position, the pitcher must present the ball in front of his/her body (for at least one second) in either one or both hands, before starting the delivery motions.

The pitcher then has up to 5 seconds to pitch the ball. No fake pitches allowed.

If after 5 seconds the pitch hasn’t been delivered a dead ball will be called and the batter will be awarded a ball.

The ball must be delivered at a moderate speed underhand – below the hip with a perceptible arch (from the time it leaves the pitcher’s hand) of at least six (6) feet and not more than twelve (12) feet from the ground. Speed and height are left entirely to the judgment of the umpire. The umpire shall warn a pitcher delivering a pitch with excessive speed after which the pitcher may be removed from the pitching position for a subsequent violation.

A legally pitched ball that hits the home plate or strike area behind the plate will be ruled a strike. The 6’-12′

arc limits remain in effect.

The pitcher shall not attempt a quick return of the ball before the batter has taken their position or is off

balance as a result of the pitch.

The catcher must be in and remain within the boundaries of the catcher’s box at the umpire’s discretion until a

pitched ball has reached or passed home plate or is batted. He/she must also return each pitch NOT HIT

immediately to the pitcher, except after a strike out.

EFFECT – from above rules. Any infractions is an “illegal pitch”. A ball shall be called on the batter. Illegal

pitches will be called by the umpire by using both verbal and a hand signal. If called illegal, the runners may

not advance. If a batter swings at any illegal pitch, it is nullified and all play stands.

Strikes and Balls

Three (3) called balls shall be a walk.

A strike-out will consist of any combination of two (2) strikes (i.e. A swinging strike or a foul ball will not be an

out unless it is the second strike).

Base Running

No “courtesy step” will be permitted to base runners. Base runners must keep contact with their base, and

may leave it only when a pitched ball touches the ground, reaches home plate, or is batted. Result: The baserunner will be declared out.

Baserunners may advance at their own risk, after “tagging up”, when a foul ball is caught in the air.

Baserunners can score from third base when a batted ball is hit into fair territory, a foul ball is caught, or

when the runner is “forced in” by a walk.

Sliding shall be permitted, but is not required at all bases and home plate.

In order to prevent injury and protect the defensive player attempting to make a play on a runner, the runner

must be called out if he remains on his feet and deliberately, with great force, crashes into a defensive player holding the ball and waiting to apply a tag.

In order to prevent a deliberate crash ruling, the runner can slide, jump over the top of the defender holding the ball, go around the defender (if outside the three-foot lane, the runner would be called out), or return to the previous base touched.

NOTE: There is no mandatory slide rule. However, the runner must avoid contact.

NOTE: If the act is determined to be flagrant, the offender will be ejected. A runner may slide into the fielder.

No stealing will be permitted in any league.

Bunting or Chopping – No bunting or chopping shall be allowed. Intentional Walk – If the pitcher desires to walk a batter intentionally, he may do so by notifying the plate umpire

who shall award the batter first base.

Injury, Bleeding, or Open Wound – A player/substitute, manager, coach, trainer, batboy or other team member or

Umpire who is bleeding or has an open wound shall be prohibited from participating further in the game until the

bleeding is stopped and the wound covered.

Home run limits

Two homeruns (over the fence) per game are allowed.

Any homerun over the fence after two homeruns is an automatic out with all base runners returning to their previous base position.

UMPIRES The game umpire(s) is officially in charge of each game and will have complete and final authority. Umpires are empowered to eject players and managers from games for violations of official rules and regulations

or unsportsmanlike conduct.

Any ejected player will be suspended for the next game.

III. GENERAL PLAYING RULES

Base on Balls Rule: On any walk to a male batter (intentional or not), he will be awarded first

base with the next batter, a female, having the option to walk or bat up until the first pitch.