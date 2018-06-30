SNOW in the forecast!

It’s not going to be this hot for long…. before you know it we will be freezing our asses off! So plan ahead!!!

2019 – 95 WIIL ROCK – TOM & EMILY MORNING SHOW Cabin Fever Getaway Early Bird registration!

“Those Who Know, Go!” So, get in the know with Travel Leaders, 95 WIIL Rock and The Tom and Emily Morning Show and join us for our next CFG! You’ll be the first to get all the trip info, before we even announce them to the public! Simply enter your information and you’ll be signed up to receive our no obligation Early Bird registration. It’s FREE & EASY to sign up! Just click the link to sign up: http://www.tldiscovery.com/early-byrd-95-wiil.html

SAVE THE DATES: January 12th – 19th 2019