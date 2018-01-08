What “Smells Like Teen Spirit” would sound like as a top 40 song

A lot of times when we loose one of our favorite musicians, we ask ourselves…”what it be like if they were still here today?”

Ultimately it’s a pretty pointless question, all we can do is guess after all. Maybe Tupac would be doing children’s movies like Ice Cube after all right? But he’s not, because he’s dead (maybe).

Or MAYBE…Kurt Cobain would’ve sold out to “the man” and sacrificed his artistic integrity for that mu-lah. I’d like to think he wouldn’t, but it’s possible.

This guy did more than speculate…he actually produced a remixed version of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” as if it were a Top 40 pop-rock song. The result is…well…just listen…