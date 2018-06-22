Slipknot’s Next Album Will Be “‘Iowa’ Levels Of Heavy”; Corey Taylor Guests On New Code Orange Song

Alessandro Bosio/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has shared an update on the progress of the masked metallers’ next album, and the direction it’s taking should make fans of the early stuff pretty excited. As Taylor tells Kerrang!, the new material sounds “Iowa levels of heavy,” referring to Slipknot’s beloved 2001 album.

“We have 16 songs written right now, and they are f***ing dangerous,” Taylor says, adding that the new music makes Slipknot’s most recent album, 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter, “look like nobody’s business.”

As for when you’ll get to hear the Iowa levels of heavy for yourself, Taylor says the band’s currently in the “demo stages” of the new album, but they plan to hit the studio the beginning of 2019 with the intention of releasing the record later that year.

“Be prepared for 2019,” he says.

In related news, Taylor guests on a new song from Grammy-nominated metal band Code Orange. The track is called “The Hunt” and is available now for digital download.

