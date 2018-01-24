Slayer Confirms Farewell North American Tour Dates; Dave Mustaine Wants One More Big Four Show

Credit: Andrew Stuart

After announcing that they will be making their “exit” with one final world tour, Slayerhas revealed the North American leg for the farewell trek. The dates run from May 10 in San Diego to June 20 in Austin.

Support on the tour will come from Lamb of God, Anthrax, Behemoth and Testament. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. local time via Slayer.net.

In a statement, Slayer says they’re launching the farewell tour to “thank their fans for all of their support over the years, for making the last three-and-a-half decades so packed with good times and unforgettable experiences.” Once it’s over, the band plans to “move on.”

A legendary band in their own right, Slayer is also one of the “Big Four” pioneers of thrash metal, along with Metallica, Megadeth and Anthrax. In reacting to the final tour news, Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine tweeted that the four bands should reunite once more before Slayer calls it quits.

“I hope for at least one more Big 4 Show before the end of Slayer’s final tour,” Mustaine wrote. “It just wouldn’t be right. Anyone else with me?”

Coincidentally, Slayer will be playing a venue in Calgary called Big Four during the tour, but the show doesn’t feature the Big Four lineup.

Here are Slayer’s confirmed farewell North American tour dates:

5/10 — San Diego, CA, Valley View Casino Center

5/11 — Irvine, CA, FivePoint Amphitheatre

5/13 — Sacramento, CA, Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo

5/16 — Vancouver, BC, PNE Forum

5/17 — Penticton, BC, South Okanagan Events Centre

5/19 — Calgary, AB, Big Four

5/20 — Edmonton, AB, Shaw Centre

5/22 — Winnipeg, MB, Bell MTS Place

5/24 — Minneapolis, MN, The Armory

5/25 — Chicago, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/27 — Detroit, MI, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill

5/29 — Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

5/30 — Montreal, QC, Place Bell

6/1 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun

6/2 — Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

6/4 — Reading, PA, Santander Arena

6/6 — Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

6/7 — Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center

6/9 — Pittsburgh, PA, KeyBank Pavilion

6/10 — Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

6/12 — Virginia Beach, VA, VUHL Amphitheater

6/14 — Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

6/15 — Orlando, FL, Orlando Amphitheater

6/17 — Houston, TX, Smart Financial Centre

6/19 — Dallas, TX, The Bomb Factory

6/20 — Austin, TX, Austin 360 Amphitheater

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.