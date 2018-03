On a break from his extended reunion tour with Guns N’ Roses, Slash is currently in the studio working on his third studio album with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators.

“I’m excited about the new stuff we put together for this next record; it’s got some cool songs and it’s got a great live feel.” explains Slash. “I’ve been working with Myles, Brent and Todd for about 8 years now. It’s been an amazing ride so far; as a band we continue to get better which is great.