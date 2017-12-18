Skillet Shares Inspirational “Breaking Free” Video

Skillet has premiered the video for their song “Breaking Free,” which features guest vocals from ex-Flyleaf frontwoman Lacey Sturm.

The inspirational clip finds a young woman struggling with anger and sadness, before finding a way to, as the song says, break free. You can watch the video now on YouTube.

“Breaking Free” is included on Unleashed Beyond, the deluxe version of their latest album, Unleashed.

Skillet will close out 2017 with a New Year’s Eve show in Lynchburg, Virginia.

