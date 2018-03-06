Shinedown Teases Possible New Song

ABC/Randy Holmes

Is new Shinedown music on the horizon?

The band has tweeted out a mysterious 15-second video featuring an exclamation point flickering against yellow backdrop; you can hear a creepy guitar line and at least one heavy exhale in the background. The clip is accompanied by the hashtag #ItsAbouttoGetHeavy.

In addition to the video, Shinedown also blacked-out their social media profilepictures, a sure sign that new music is about to arrive.

Shinedown has been working on a new album, the follow-up 2015’s Threat to Survival. That album spawned the singles “Cut the Cord,” “State of My Head” and “How Did You Love.”

Potential new music notwithstanding, Shinedown already has a busy 2018 lined up: They kick off a spring headlining tour March 23 in Deadwood, South Dakota, and they’ll hit the road on a co-headlining run with Godsmack in July.

