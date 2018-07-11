Shinedown Teases “GET UP” And “MONSTERS” Videos

ABC/Randy Holmes

When Shinedown revealed the details of their new album ATTENTION ATTENTION, they also announced plans to release a video for each song on the 14-track record. Since the album arrived in May, the band has shared videos for lead single “DEVIL” and “THE HUMAN RADIO,” and it looks like two more clips are on the way.

“We are wrapping up 72 hours of filming 2 more extraordinary videos for [ATTENTION ATTENTION],” frontman Brent Smith writes in an Instagram post, along with the hashtags #GETUP and #MONSTERS, referring to two songs from the album.

As with the previous videos, the forthcoming visuals will be directedby Bill Yukich, who was the editor on Beyonce‘s Lemonade visual album.

Smith also writes about the direction of the videos and how he hopes the project will come together.

“We believe the universe will push and pull you in the direction you need to go,” Smith explains. “At times it may be very unfamiliar, intimidating, even daunting. But we promise you it will be worth it.”

“No matter what stick to the plan and always and I do mean always remember we all have a purpose we all have a vision and we are all in it together,” he continues. “Find your reason find your purpose, and above all be necessary.”

Shinedown will launch a co-headlining tour with Godsmack July 22 in Clarkston, Michigan.

