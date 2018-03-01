Shinedown 2018 Tour Announced By John Perry | Mar 1, 2018 @ 11:55 AM Shinedown announced a partial list of cities they will visit in 2018! https://www.facebook.com/pg/Shinedown/events/ RELATED CONTENT UNDER THE COVERS WITH STINO- DROPKICK MURPHYS-SHIPPING UP TO BOSTON 420 HIT OF THE DAY-GODSMACK BULLETPROOF 3-1-18 Do you hate cancer? Get DOUBLE for your donation to St Baldrick’s! This Ratt & Marvin Gaye Mash-Up Is Incredible! Stone Temple Pilots Documentary In The Works With Showtime Full #TomTube Of Tom & Emily Morning Show – Thursday 03/01/18