Sheeran Stealin’?

This Ed Sheeran kid seems to be ok. I’ve heard interviews, sounds like he doesn’t take himself too seriously. Whenever there is controversy about whether an artist may have stolen or plagiarized, I like to put myself on the jury and take a listen.

The recent allegations involve the song above and the song below. This article from the venerable Roger Friedman sums up the stu-ha-ha;

“involves a song called “The Rest of Our Life,” which he gave to country superstar husband and wife Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. The song sounds so much like Jasmine Rae’s 2014 hit “When I Found You” that its Australian writers, Sean Carey and Beau Golden, have filed suit against Sheeran, et al. And yes, the songs are very much alike.

My opinion… both songs have a very simple structure. It’s entirely feasible that two individuals could up with a similar melody and tune. Case closed!

