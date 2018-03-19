Sevendust Premieres New Single, “Dirty”; Shares “All I See Is War” Album Track List

Sevendust has released a new song called “Dirty,” the first single from the band’s forthcoming album, All I See Is War. That track is now available via digital outlets, and is streaming alongside an intense performance video now on YouTube.

Along with the single, Sevendust has also shared the All I See Is War track list. The 12-song album will be released on May 11.

All I See Is War is the follow-up to Sevendust’s 2015 album Kill the Flaw, which features the Grammy-nominated single “Thank You.”

Sevendust will hit the road on a headlining tour in support of the new album starting in April, and they’ll perform at a number of festivals along the way, including Welcome to Rockville, Fort Rock and Rocklahoma.

Here is the All I See Is War track list:

“Dirty”

“God Bites His Tongue”

“Medicated”

“Unforgiven”

“Sickness”

“Cheers”

“Risen”

“Moments”

“Not Original”

“Descend”

“Life Deceives You”

“The Truth”

