Sevendust Announces New Album, “All I See Is War”

Sevendust has announced a new album, and it doesn’t sound particularly upbeat. The 12th studio album from the Atlanta metallers is titled All I See Is War, and will arrive on May 11.

All I See Is War is the follow-up to Sevendust’s 2015 album Kill the Flaw, which features the Grammy-nominated single “Thank You.”

Sevendust will hit the road in April on a headlining tour in support of the album. The band will be making stops at a number of festivals along the way, including Welcome to Rockville, Fort Rock and Rocklahoma.

