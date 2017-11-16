Senator Al Franken Apologizes

A woman accused Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken of groping her and kissing her without her consent in 2006 while she was on a USO Tour overseas, according to CNN.

Leeann Tweeden, now a morning news anchor on TalkRadio 790 KABC in Los Angeles, posted her story on the station’s website.

The alleged incidents happened before Franken was elected to the Senate in 2008.

Tweeden described the harassment as part of a script for a USO skit where Franken wrote where he’s supposed to kiss her. Franken repeatedly insisted they rehearse the kissing scene despite her protests. When she relented, Franken, “put his hand on the back of my head, mashed his lips against mine and aggressively stuck his tongue in my mouth.”

She also included a photo in which Franken appears to grabbing Tweeden’s breast while she’s asleep.

Franken has issued an apology…