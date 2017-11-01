See ‘Roots’ Now!

In This Moment has injected an extra dose of heavy into Halloween with the new video for their song “Roots.”

The clip finds Maria Brink and company performing in typically dramatic fashion as moody colors and lighting flickers behind them. You can watch the video now on YouTube.

“Roots” is a track from In This Moment’s new album, Ritual, which also features the lead single “Oh Lord” and a cover of the Phil Collins classic, “In the Air Tonight.” The band is currently on tour in support of Ritual alongside Of Mice & Men and Avatar. They’ll play a Halloween show tonight in Seattle.

