Sebastian Bach Has Heard Tool’s New Music, Too

We have another person who can confirm that new Tool music actually exists. Sebastian Bach visited the enigmatic band in the studio Thursday, and the ex-Skid Row frontman apparently liked what he heard.

“This is not just your average simple rock and roll music,” Bach wrote in a Facebookpost Friday. “This is progressive metal at its most atmospheric, and right when you get into a groovy trance you get beat over the head with riffs so heavy it feels like a TOOL.”

Buzz Osborne of the Melvins was also at the listening session, but Maynard James Keenan was not, as the vocals for the new album have yet to be recorded.

When asked about the disc’s progress in a Rolling Stone interview published earlier this month, Keenan, who’s releasing a new album with A Perfect Circle in April, replied, “Yeah, I’ve got nothing.”

Last December, Tom Morello revealed that he had heard some of Tool’s new music, which he deemed “epic,” “majestic” and “sexy.”

