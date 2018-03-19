Searching for The Edge…TV Show?

It may be hard to believe, but there are in fact people today that believe whole-heartedly that the Earth is in fact flat, and that everything we’ve been taught about space/the planet our whole lives is part of a grand-conspiracy.

Now I’m certainly not a shunner of conspiracies…I think there’s definitely things in life that aren’t as they may appear on the surface…

But FLAT EARTH??

Setting aside everything we’ve come to know about science over the years that disprove any flat-earth theories…who benefits from such a lie? What’s the point? And could a lie on such a grand scale REALLY be maintained all these years?

Anyway, I read this article and thought it had a very interesting hypothetical idea for a TV show…Why not let these people go out to find the edge of the earth and film the whole process! At the very least we’d get some entertainment out of it. Whataya think, would you watch it?? Read more HERE