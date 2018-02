I freakin’ love SCIENCE! Even tho this is a rock station, I believe science is a pretty important thing that affects all of us.

And dare I say kids…sometimes science can be kind of cool.

So when I come across something of the science variety I find interesting I’ll go ahead and throw it up on the website. Take this for example! New species of SHARK discovered in the Atlantic!

Just goes to show that even after all these years, some things have yet to be discovered.

Read the story HERE.