San Francisco Giants Announce Sixth Annual Metallica Night

Metallica will once again team up with the San Francisco Giants for the Major League Baseball team’s sixth annual Metallica Night.

The Bay Area metal legends will perform the national anthem and throw out the first pitch before their hometown Giants take on the visiting Washington Nationals in AT&T Park on April 23.

Additionally, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett will participate in a VIP panel before the game to discuss the band’s upcoming The $5.98 EP — Garage Days Re-Revisited reissue, which arrives on April 13.

A portion of the proceeds from Metallica Night will benefit the band’s charity, the All Within My Hands Foundation. For ticket info, visit Metallica.com.

Metallica has long supported the Bay Area sports scene, and has performed at Golden State Warriors basketball games and San Jose Sharks hockey games.

