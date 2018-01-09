The first time I remember hearing Van Halen was when my older brother hit play on a cassette of ‘5150’. I was young, so I really didn’t know the history of Van Halen, but I liked what I heard. A lot. Over time, I became aware of the legendary status of David Lee Roth and the VH days with Dave.

After hearing it all, I decided I liked Sammy better. My viewpoint runs counter to popular opinion, but it’s a viewpoint I embrace.

What about you? Sammy or Dave? If you don’t have an opinion, go listen to each iteration and get back to me. Email stu@95wiilrock.com.

It does appear a Van Halen documentary is in the works, Michael Anthony recently posted this on Instagram…