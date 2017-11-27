We Salute You: Private Funeral For AC/DC Guitarist Malcolm Young To Be Held Tuesday In Sydney

Engelke/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Family and friends will bid a final farewell to AC/DC‘s Malcolm Young this Tuesday.

The late guitarist and AC/DC co-founder’s funeral will be November 28 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney, according to Australia’s News.com.au. The website reveals that the funeral will be private and that the Young family has requested that the event not be broadcast.

The service will be held the same day as the ARIA Awards, Australia’s equivalent to the Grammys. The ceremony likely will feature a salute to Malcolm, as well as to his brother George Young, who died last month at age 70 and was a member of bands including The Easybeats and Flash and the Pan. Malcolm passed away this past Saturday at the age of 64 from complications of dementia.

Following Malcolm’s death, many well-known rockers issued tributes to the influential guitarist, including his former AC/DC band mate, Brian Johnson. The singer wrote, “I am saddened by the passing of my friend Malcolm Young, I can’t believe he’s gone. We had such great times on the road. I was always aware that he was a genius on guitar, his riffs have become legend, as has he…He has left a legacy that I don’t think many can match. He never liked the celebrity side of fame, he was too humble for that…I am proud to have known him and call him a friend, and I’m going to miss him so much.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.