This Saturday is Veteran’s Day and we want to help show respect to those fighting and who’ve fought for the greatest country to ever exist.

Tell us about someone in your life that has served! Open the WIIL ROCK app, hit the talkback button. Give us a name, hometown, and branch of service.

If you don’t know anyone that has served, you can still say thanks! Just tap that app and talkback!

We’ll air some of the salutes this weekend!