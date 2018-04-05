Run, Rocky, Run

If “grab ’em by the p*ssy” wasn’t a problem, then “poontang pie” should be fine! There WOULD be a problem if The Rock was involved with the Katie Vick storyline. The video is a promo The Rock cut before a Hell in a Cell match.

Finally, more news about The Rock, running for office! The story from Rolling Stone,

Johnson says he’s been taking “under-the-radar” meetings with experts from across the political spectrum: “Republicans, Democrats, independents, mayors, strategists, you name it. Just soaking in and listening. Trying to learn as much as I possibly can. I entertain the thought, and thank you, I’m so flattered by it. But I feel like the best thing I can do now is, give me years. Let me go to work and learn.”

I don't think it's a good…. IT DOESN'T MATTER WHAT I THINK! What do you think? Would you vote for the former leader of the Nation of Domination?

If not The Rock, what wrestler would make a good president? Million Dollar Man? Lance Storm? JBL?