Royal Blood Tops “Billboard” Mainstream Rock Songs Chart With “I Only Lie When I Love You”

Royal Blood is back on top of the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart. The British duo’s single “I Only Lie When I Love You” has ascended to number one on the tally, dethroning Foo Fighters‘ “The Sky Is a Neighborhood.”

“I Only Lie When I Love You” — a track from Royal Blood’s sophomore album, How Did We Get So Dark? — is the band’s third Mainstream Rock Songs leader. They previously ruled the chart with “Lights Out,” the lead single from How Did We Get So Dark?, and “Little Monster,” a track from Royal Blood’s self-titled debut.

Royal Blood will be touring the U.S. next year in support of How Did We Get So Dark?on a mixture of headlining shows and also dates opening for Queens of the Stone Age.

