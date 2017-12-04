Royal Blood Schedules US Headlining Tour

ABC/Randy Holmes

Royal Blood will hit the road next year on a North American headlining tour. The trek begins May 28 in Brooklyn, New York, and will wrap up June 15 in Richmond, Virginia. Tickets go on sale beginning this Friday, December 8 via RoyalBoodBand.com.

The British duo will be touring in support of their sophomore album How Did We Get So Dark?, which features the singles “Lights Out” and “I Only Lie When I Love You.” They’ll be performing “I Only Lie When I Love You” on TBS’ Conan this Thursday, December 7.

Prior to the headlining dates, Royal Blood will be opening a run of dates on Queens of the Stone Age‘s 2018 tour.

Here are Royal Blood’s 2018 headlining dates:

5/28 — Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel

5/31 — Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE

6/3 — Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works

6/5 — Austin, TX, Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

6/6 — Dallas, TX, Granada Theater

6/8 — Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse

6/9 — Orlando, FL, The Plaza Live

6/11 — Fort Lauderdale, FL, Revolution

6/12 — Saint Petersburg, FL, Jannus Live

6/14 — Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore Charlotte

6/15 — Richmond, VA, The National

