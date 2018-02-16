Royal Blood Premieres “Look Like You Know” Video

Royal Blood has shared the video for “Look Like You Know,” a track from the British duo’s sophomore album, How Did We Get So Dark? You can watch the clip now on YouTube.

The video focuses on live performance footage of the band, with a few quick cuts to them in the studio and on the road. Compared to Royal Blood’s last video, which took place in a world that treated bunnies as currency, this new clip has a much simpler premise.

Royal Blood will be touring throughout the year in support of How Did We Get So Dark? on a series of headlining dates, festival appearances and gigs opening forQueens of the Stone Age.

