Who are you rooting for? NE vs Philly
By Tom Kief
|
Jan 22, 2018 @ 1:17 PM

We were talking about this on the 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show this morning. I would love to have a team to root for… but there are plenty of reasons to root AGAINST both teams, and very few reasons to root for them. How about you?
– Tom

Comments