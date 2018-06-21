Rock White & Blue Weekend

FREE show at Naval Station Great Lakes! Open to the public! Tuesday, July 3rd with Theory of a Deadman, Royal Bliss, and more!

The show is free, but there are VIP options. Win a pair of VIP passes this weekend! When you hear the Rock, White, and Blue keywords this weekend, text the keyword we give you to 68255. The 95th texter goes VIP! Contest ends Sunday at 8pm. Rules.

RWB VIP package includes access to VIP area (front area of the stage), Rock, White & Blue concert t-shirt, free oil at change Anthony Auto Group, souvenir access badge, and private bar/restrooms for RWB Zone members only!

All tickets are will call only and will be available for pick up at the INFORMATION BOOTH the day of the event. Gates open at 2:30p.m. and the first band starts at 3:30p.m. It is suggested that all VIP pass holders arrive on-site no later than 6:30p.m. because the gates to the Naval Station will close to the public at 8p.m. No exceptions.

Make sure to visit the Navy MWR site to be aware of the do’s and don’ts involved while attending a party on a Navy base!

Main Stage:

3:30pm: Craig Omick’s Third Coast Grooves

5:00pm: Jacob Cade

6:15pm: Shallow Side

7:40pm: Evening Colors

7:45pm: Royal Bliss

9:30pm: Theory of a Deadman

FIREWORKS: Approx. 10:45pm

Professional Wrestling Show:

Show Times: 4:15pm, 7:00pm

Carnival: 3:00pm-11:00pm

Bingo: 3:00pm-8:30pm (under a tent next to food court)

Grand Prize: Round-trip Airline Ticket

Roving Entertainment:

Clown, Stilt Walker, Balloon Tricks and Juggling Acts!

Military Exhibits and Displays: (in Ross Theater)

Paintball: 3:00pm-8:15pm

Plus Target Shoot for Kids

Kids Zone Area: 3:00pm-8:30pm

Kids Zone sponsored by NorthShore University HealthSystem*

Free Interactive Area with Age Appropriate Activities.

Internationally Recognized for Quality Children’s Programming

Petting Zoo: 3:00pm-7:00pm

Family Entertainment Stage

4:00pm: Team Zoom Trick Dog Show

5:00pm: Magic Show – Kevin Adair

6:00pm: Wacky Juggler – Andy Head

7:00pm: Team Zoom Trick Dog Show

STEM SeaPerch: 3:00pm-8:30pm

Underwater Robotics Educational Activity

Indoor Rock Wall Climbing: 3:00pm-8:30pm (Bldg. 4)