Rock White & Blue at Naval Station Great Lakes!

*FREE show at Naval Station Great Lakes! Open to the public. Tuesday, July 3rd. Headliner THEORY OF A DEADMAN. More bands TBA.

*VERY exclusive ULTIMATE RWB VIP package (30 people only) that includes access to sponsors hospitality area, meet & greet with Theory and exclusive parking on the north side of the base plus front of stage access all the other awesome swag! They go on sale next week with info on the web site: www.mwrgl.com

*Regular RWB VIP packages will be offered like in years past but not until later in April/May!