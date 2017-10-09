Rock and Roll HOF Nominees

Nominations at out for “The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame”. Jann has approved the following nominees…

Here’s how the LA Times starts their story…

“New Jersey-bred rockers Bon Jovi, singer-activist Nina Simone, new wave outfit Eurythmics and pioneering rapper LL Cool J are among this year’s nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Historically, the ballot has been capped at about a dozen acts, but last year that figure rose to 19, which repeats itself this year.”

The complete list…

Bon Jovi

Kate Bush

The Cars

Depeche Mode

Dire Straits

Eurythmics

J. Geils Band

Judas Priest

LL Cool J

The MC5

The Meters

Moody Blues

Radiohead

Rage Against the Machine

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Nina Simone

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Link Wray

The Zombies

According to a release, fans have the opportunity to participate in the induction selection process. If you don’t vote for Judas, you’re dead to us.

Some rock fans have voiced displeasure for past Rock Hall snubs…

This years Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are, once again, a joke. Judas Priest should have been in years ago. And Radiohead, really? — Jerry Pembleton (@CerezoOutlaws) October 5, 2017

The rock ‘n’ roll Hall of Fame is a joke. Stevie Ray Vaughan took 30 years to get put in there. Fuck that nonsense — Uranusisnotaplanet (@Uranusgalaxy) October 6, 2017

Until @DaveMustaine and/or @Megadeth get into the Rock Hall, the whole place is a sham. NOT EVEN NOMINATED? Is this a joke? pic.twitter.com/TNciQlrhe4 — DZ  (@CommonManDZ) October 7, 2017

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is a joke. How do you not have actual rock bands in like Motörhead or Iron Maiden yet NWA and LL Cool J are? — Vince Wilfork (@SpigotBlister) October 6, 2017