Rock and Roll HOF Nominees

Nominations at out for “The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame”. Jann has approved the following nominees…

Here’s how the LA Times starts their story…

“New Jersey-bred rockers Bon Jovi, singer-activist Nina Simone, new wave outfit Eurythmics and pioneering rapper LL Cool J are among this year’s nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Historically, the ballot has been capped at about a dozen acts, but last year that figure rose to 19, which repeats itself this year.”

The complete list…

Bon Jovi
Kate Bush
The Cars
Depeche Mode
Dire Straits
Eurythmics
J. Geils Band
Judas Priest
LL Cool J
The MC5
The Meters
Moody Blues
Radiohead
Rage Against the Machine
Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
Nina Simone
Sister Rosetta Tharpe
Link Wray
The Zombies

According to a release,  fans have the opportunity to participate in the induction selection process. If you don’t vote for Judas, you’re dead to us.

Some rock fans have voiced displeasure for past Rock Hall snubs…

 

 

Comments