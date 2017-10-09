Rock and Roll HOF Nominees

Nominations at out for “The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame”. Jann has approved the following nominees…
Here’s how the LA Times starts their story…
“New Jersey-bred rockers Bon Jovi, singer-activist Nina Simone, new wave outfit Eurythmics and pioneering rapper LL Cool J are among this year’s nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Historically, the ballot has been capped at about a dozen acts, but last year that figure rose to 19, which repeats itself this year.”
The complete list…
Bon Jovi
Kate Bush
The Cars
Depeche Mode
Dire Straits
Eurythmics
J. Geils Band
Judas Priest
LL Cool J
The MC5
The Meters
Moody Blues
Radiohead
Rage Against the Machine
Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
Nina Simone
Sister Rosetta Tharpe
Link Wray
The Zombies
According to a release, fans have the opportunity to participate in the induction selection process. If you don’t vote for Judas, you’re dead to us.
Some rock fans have voiced displeasure for past Rock Hall snubs…
This years Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are, once again, a joke. Judas Priest should have been in years ago. And Radiohead, really?
— Jerry Pembleton (@CerezoOutlaws) October 5, 2017
The rock ‘n’ roll Hall of Fame is a joke. Stevie Ray Vaughan took 30 years to get put in there. Fuck that nonsense
— Uranusisnotaplanet (@Uranusgalaxy) October 6, 2017
Until @DaveMustaine and/or @Megadeth get into the Rock Hall, the whole place is a sham. NOT EVEN NOMINATED? Is this a joke? pic.twitter.com/TNciQlrhe4
— DZ (@CommonManDZ) October 7, 2017
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is a joke. How do you not have actual rock bands in like Motörhead or Iron Maiden yet NWA and LL Cool J are?
— Vince Wilfork (@SpigotBlister) October 6, 2017
The Rock Hall is a joke. Donna Summer, that’s right, Donna Summer is in the Rock Hall.
— Douglas L Norton (@DouglasLNorton) October 5, 2017