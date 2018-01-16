Rock Musicians React To Death Of Dolores O’Riordan

Former Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan of Ireland performs during the European Border Breakers awards, or EBBA awards, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2008 in Cannes, southern France. O'Riordan received an EBBA award for her solo album "Are you listening ?". The European Commission worked closely with the representatives of Europe's music industry to select this years' award winners, supporting artists and the European music industry by highlighting their success on the European and international markets. (AP Photo/Bruno Bebert)

Rock musicians have taken to social media to express their thoughts on the shocking passing of The Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan, who died Monday at age 46. Here are a few of the reactions:

Foster the People: Shocked and heartbroken over Dolores O’Riordan’s death. The Cranberries were pinnacle in showing me that it was possible to fully embrace masculine and feminine energy in one cohesive sound. She was a true pioneer

Garbage: So saddened to hear about the sudden death of Dolores O’Riordan. Our sincerest condolences to @The_Cranberries and all of her loved ones.

Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale: So saddened to hear of the sudden death of Dolores O’Riordan of @The_Cranberries … She was a pioneer for women in music, the way she carried herself, her look, her words, and her beautiful and haunting voice will continue to inspire us for generations to come.

Liz Phair: Devastated for fans and her family- Dolores O’Riord[a]n had such an exquisite voice, so distinctive and defining of an era. She would have continued to be a rare musical treasure late into a long life #gonetoosoon

Billy Corgan: Too many, too soon. RIP Dolores xxxx

Stone Temple Pilots‘ Jeff Gutt: Rest In Peace Dolores O’Riordan. I’ve heard people all over the world singing her songs with crowds enthusiastically singing back. Truly a special musician and songwriter. #cranberries #legend

Kings of Leon‘s Nathan Followill: RIP Dolores O’Riordan. Truly one of the greatest voices of my youth. Prayers to her family and friends. So sad.

