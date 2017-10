J.Sciulli/WireImage

Horror fans get ready…Zombie is getting BACK behind the camera!

According to Bloody Disgusting (horror blog/website), Zombie has a sequel in the works to his 2005 cult classic The Devils Rejects.

Is this something that excites you? Do you think this is a movie that needs a sequel? If it’s been a while, here’s a clip from the original movie to refresh your memory: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VjlGwSBvL6g