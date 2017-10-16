Rob Zombie’s “Halloween” Movies To Screen For Charity

Rob Zombie‘s 2007 remake of the classic 1978 horror film Halloween — along with its sequel, 2009’s Halloween II — will be shown in a special screening for charity. The screening will fittingly take place on October 31 in Los Angeles, and will benefit the Rock Against MS Foundation, the sCare Foundation and the Fur & Feather Animal Sanctuary.

The event will also feature a screening of the original Halloween, directed by John Carpenter. For ticket info, visit HellaHorror.com.

In other Halloween happenings, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails recorded a new version of the movie’s iconic theme, which you can download now via digital platforms.

Zombie, meanwhile, is currently working on the follow-up to his 2016 album The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.